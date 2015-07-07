FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Gramercy Funds adds two in sovereign research push
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 7, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Gramercy Funds adds two in sovereign research push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (IFR) - Gramercy Funds Management, which focuses on emerging markets, has made two new hires as part of a push to expand its coverage of sovereigns.

Connecticut-based Gramercy, which manages US$5.6bn in emerging markets assets, hired Kathryn Exum and Petar Atanasov as vice presidents in its sovereign investment research team.

Exum, who spent the last five years working from JP Morgan’s country risk management unit, will focus on the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Atanasov, who previously worked as a sovereign analyst at Moody‘s, will cover Central and Eastern Europe.

Both will report to Sarah Glendon, hired late last year from Moody’s to oversee Gramercy’s sovereign research and focus on Latin America and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.