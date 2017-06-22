NEW YORK, June 22 (IFR) - Greenhill & Co is beefing up its
restructuring group with the addition of George Mack, formerly
Barclays' head of the global restructuring.
Mack will join the investment bank as a managing director
and co-head of financing advisory and restructuring for North
America, working out of New York.
He will work with Eric Mendelsohn, head of Greenhill's
restructuring group for North America, who joined the firm five
years ago from Lazard.
Mack has 18 years of experience advising on the
restructuring, purchase, sale and financing of companies in a
wide range of industries in all stages of financial distress.
He began his career at Lehman Brothers, and stayed on with
Barclays after Lehman was acquired in 2008.
Separately, Greenhill hired Stephen Conner from rival
Perella Weinberg as a managing director in energy services
group.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)