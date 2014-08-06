FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Greenhill hires UBS's Ken Anderson as senior adviser
August 6, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Greenhill hires UBS's Ken Anderson as senior adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc said it has hired Ken Anderson from UBS AG as a senior adviser for its London office.

Anderson has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has served as director general for United Kingdom’s Department of Health and National Health Service.

Anderson, also a visiting Professor at Imperial Business School, London, joined UBS Investment Bank as a managing director in 2007. He was appointed vice chairman of UBS Investment Bank in 2011. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

