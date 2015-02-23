Hedge fund Greylock hires new head of research

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (IFR) - Hedge fund Greylock Capital Management has hired Jonathan Prin as its new managing director and head of research.

Prin, who was previously a portfolio manager in JP Morgan Asset Management’s fixed-income group, replaces Juan Pedro “JP” Moreno, who is leaving Greylock at the end of March after close to six years at the firm.

Before joining JP Morgan in 2008, Prin was a credit analyst at Bear Stearns Asset Management focusing on high-yield names and financial institutions. Before that he was a research analyst in the leveraged finance department at Credit Suisse First Boston.

Greylock last year brought in a new head of trading, Christopher Tackney, who had previously been a senior portfolio manager for emerging market bonds at Schroder Investment Management Limited.

“The size of the EM corporate universe has exploded over the past five years, and with the cycle turning, it is getting very interesting for our strategy,” Hans Humes, Greylock’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement about the hiring of Prin.

"We are committing more resources to corporate opportunities, and Jon's background in both US high yield and global EM was very attractive for us."