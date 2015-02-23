FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund Greylock hires new head of research
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 23, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge fund Greylock hires new head of research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (IFR) - Hedge fund Greylock Capital Management has hired Jonathan Prin as its new managing director and head of research.

Prin, who was previously a portfolio manager in JP Morgan Asset Management’s fixed-income group, replaces Juan Pedro “JP” Moreno, who is leaving Greylock at the end of March after close to six years at the firm.

Before joining JP Morgan in 2008, Prin was a credit analyst at Bear Stearns Asset Management focusing on high-yield names and financial institutions. Before that he was a research analyst in the leveraged finance department at Credit Suisse First Boston.

Greylock last year brought in a new head of trading, Christopher Tackney, who had previously been a senior portfolio manager for emerging market bonds at Schroder Investment Management Limited.

“The size of the EM corporate universe has exploded over the past five years, and with the cycle turning, it is getting very interesting for our strategy,” Hans Humes, Greylock’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement about the hiring of Prin.

“We are committing more resources to corporate opportunities, and Jon’s background in both US high yield and global EM was very attractive for us.” (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.