MOVES-Kerr to step down from GSO

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Alan Kerr is stepping down from his role as senior managing director at Blackstone’s credit arm GSO Capital Partners, the firm said in a statement.

Kerr was one of the co-founders of Harbourmaster Capital, which was purchased by GSO in 2012.

He is head of GSO’s European Customized Credit Strategies (CCS) business, which includes collateralised loan obligations.

Kerr is looking forward to tackling new challenges after taking some time out with his family, the statement said.

He will be transitioning his management responsibilities to Alex Leonard and Fiona O’Connor and will remain as a senior adviser to Blackstone once the transition period ends in May.

Leonard and O’Connor both joined GSO at the time of Blackstone’s acquisition of Harbourmaster in 2012 and have been with the business for 11 and 10 years, respectively. They will report to Dan Smith, global head of CCS.

Leonard is a managing director and senior portfolio manager and O’Connor is a managing director and head of European credit research for CCS.

“GSO’s European CCS business has prospered over the last five years under Alan’s leadership," Bennett Goodman and Tripp Smith, co-founders of GSO, said.

“He has been a great partner and, while we will miss him as a full-time colleague, we are pleased that the firm will continue to benefit from his experience and advice as a senior adviser. We wish him every success in his future endeavors.” (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)