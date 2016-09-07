FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Guggenheim hires leveraged finance banker from Nomura
September 7, 2016 / 6:19 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Guggenheim hires leveraged finance banker from Nomura

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - The investment banking arm of Guggenheim Partners has hired leveraged finance banker Carl Mayer from Nomura in a push to expand its capabilities in the sector.

In his new role, Mayer will focus on the origination, structuring and distribution of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds, the company said in a statement.

Mayer joins the firm as a senior managing director in New York after a 20-year career in leveraged finance at Nomura, Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.

Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mayer served as Nomura's head of leveraged finance and financial sponsors in the Americas. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

