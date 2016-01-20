FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Former senior Pentagon official joins Guggenheim
January 20, 2016 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Former senior Pentagon official joins Guggenheim

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - A former senior Pentagon official, Matthew Spence, has joined Guggenheim Partners LLC as an investment banker, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spence, who most recently was deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East Policy from 2012 until last year, joined the firm’s New York office as a managing director in the fall. He will focus on technology and security deals.

Spence, who has a background in law and management consulting, held other roles in Washington including serving as a senior advisor to two National Security advisors and also was a special assistant to the president and senior director for International Economic affairs.

Guggenheim has over the years hired bankers and advisors with political backgrounds.

Adam Hitchcock, a former chief of staff to the White House Council of Economic Advisors in the Obama administration, joined the bank in Chicago in 2011 as a managing director.

Another managing director, Dylan Glenn, was a special assistant to President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003. Maurice Sonnenberg, a senior international advisor to Guggenheim, worked with several presidential administrations and advised on intelligence and counterterrorism. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
