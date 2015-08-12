FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Kuwait's Gulf Bank names Hoffman-Smith as CFO - statement
August 12, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Kuwait's Gulf Bank names Hoffman-Smith as CFO - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Kevin Hoffman-Smith details, previous CFO)

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gulf Bank, Kuwait’s fourth-largest lender by assets, has appointed Kevin Hoffman-Smith as chief financial officer, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move was effective from Aug. 12, the statement said, without providing any further information. He is replacing Carlos Ribeiro, who resigned in September last year, due to personal and family related reasons.

Hoffman-Smith was previously chief financial officer of consumer banking at Standard Chartered Bank overseeing Asia, the Middle East and Africa, a spokesman at the bank said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French and Susan Thomas)

