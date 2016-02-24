FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MOVES-Ex-RBS credit research chief joins Algebris Investments
February 24, 2016

REFILE-MOVES-Ex-RBS credit research chief joins Algebris Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Davide Serra, paragraph 2)

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Algebris Investments, the nearly $3 billion alternative asset manager, said on Wednesday it had hired Alberto Gallo as head of global macro strategies.

London-based Gallo, who previously led the Global Macro Credit Research team at Royal Bank of Scotland, will also be a portfolio manager and report to chief executive officer and founder Davide Serra, Algebris said in a statement.

Algebris invests in the equity and credit of financial firms across several long-only, hedge fund and private debt investment strategies. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

