June 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Former BlueCrest trader Aleksandrov joins $2.4 bln Argentiere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Former BlueCrest hedge fund trader Nikolay Aleksandrov has joined Switzerland-based Argentiere Capital as part of plans to expand its range of systematic trading strategies.

The $2.4 billion Argentiere Capital hedge fund, founded in 2013 by a group of ex-JP Morgan proprietary traders, focuses on trading equity volatility. It stopped accepting new investments on April 1, the company said.

Aleksandrov joined BlueCrest in June 2013 but left in March 2016 after the $8 billion hedge fund firm founded by billionaire Michael Platt went private. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Simon Jessop and David Goodman)

