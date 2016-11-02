MOVES-Lombard Odier hires eight-person team from AlphaGen Capital

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lombard Odier Investment Managers said on Wednesday it had hired a team of eight from London-based AlphaGen Capital, a subsidiary of Henderson Global Investors .

The Volantis team, which will join the firm's hedge fund strategies platform and focus on UK small cap stocks, managed more than $1 billion across UK equity long/short and long-only strategies, Lombard Odier IM said in a statement.

"As our business model is increasingly focused on more liquid and scalable strategies, we agreed with Volantis that moving to Lombard Odier IM would be in the best interest of investors," said Paul Graham, CEO of AlphaGen Capital.