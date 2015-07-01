Von Sponeck swaps banking for Helios Investment Partners

LONDON, July 1(IFR) - Emerging markets banker Alex von Sponeck has resurfaced at Africa-focused investment firm Helios Investment Partners after leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March.

Von Sponeck joins Helios as a partner. He starts his job on Wednesday.

Before joining Helios, von Sponeck was a managing director and head of financing origination for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region at BAML, a job he had held since 2012 after four years at Goldman Sachs.