Von Sponeck swaps banking for Helios Investment Partners
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Von Sponeck swaps banking for Helios Investment Partners

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1(IFR) - Emerging markets banker Alex von Sponeck has resurfaced at Africa-focused investment firm Helios Investment Partners after leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March.

Von Sponeck joins Helios as a partner. He starts his job on Wednesday.

Before joining Helios, von Sponeck was a managing director and head of financing origination for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region at BAML, a job he had held since 2012 after four years at Goldman Sachs.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
