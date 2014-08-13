FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-US Health Secy Burwell names Citi executive senior counselor of HHS
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-US Health Secy Burwell names Citi executive senior counselor of HHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell named Citigroup Inc executive Kevin Thurm as senior counselor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is implementing the controversial U.S. Affordable Care Act.

Thurm has served in a number of roles at Citi since joining the bank in 2001, including senior adviser for compliance and regulatory affairs and deputy general counsel.

Before joining Citi, Thurm, a former Rhodes scholar, was the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. Senate in June approved Burwell as the replacement for health secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who spearheaded implementation of the Act through five stormy years that included last year’s botched rollout of the federal website, HealthCare.gov. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
