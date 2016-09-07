FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Colville joins Houlihan Lokey
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Colville joins Houlihan Lokey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Advisory house Houlihan Lokey said Johnny Colville has started as a managing director in its financial sponsors group.

Colville had previously advised UK financial sponsors at HSBC and before that worked at Deutsche Bank.

Colville will work closely with Florus Plantenga, another managing director at Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey, which floated on the New York stock exchange a year ago, is diversifying away from its traditional strength in restructuring and valuation advice.

As well as recruiting in London it has also acquired consumer services specialist McQueen and the investment banking parts of Italian bank Leonardo in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. It will also operate an investment banking joint venture with Leonardo in Italy. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.