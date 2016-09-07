MOVES-Colville joins Houlihan Lokey

LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Advisory house Houlihan Lokey said Johnny Colville has started as a managing director in its financial sponsors group.

Colville had previously advised UK financial sponsors at HSBC and before that worked at Deutsche Bank.

Colville will work closely with Florus Plantenga, another managing director at Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey, which floated on the New York stock exchange a year ago, is diversifying away from its traditional strength in restructuring and valuation advice.

As well as recruiting in London it has also acquired consumer services specialist McQueen and the investment banking parts of Italian bank Leonardo in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. It will also operate an investment banking joint venture with Leonardo in Italy. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)