MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Mooney from Sagent
September 15, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Mooney from Sagent

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey hired Joseph Mooney as a managing director in its mergers & acquisitions group.

Mooney joins Houlihan from Sagent Advisors, where he most recently served as head of M&A.

He joined Sagent in 2013, after 15 years at Citigroup, where he was most recently as the senior M&A partner covering East Coast technology. In addition to Citigroup, he also worked at Morgan Stanley and Salomon Brothers. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

