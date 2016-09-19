MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Taylor for healthcare group

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey said it has hired Marshall Taylor as a managing director and national healthcare leader in its transaction advisory services group in Dallas.

Taylor joins Houlihan from Alvarez & Marsal where he spent the last nine years in its transaction advisory group, and helped lead the national healthcare financial due diligence practice.

Taylor has also worked in the transaction advisory services practice at big four accounting firm Ernst & Young. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)