a year ago
MOVES-Houlihan Lokey expands European illiquids advisory arm
July 6, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey expands European illiquids advisory arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Debt restructuring adviser Houlihan Lokey has hired Zaman Khan and Christian Scharf to expand its illiquid financial assets practice in Europe.

Both Khan and Scharf join from HSBC. Scharf was head of debt capital markets for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Khan was head of special situations, looking at bank deleveraging and stressed opportunities. He was previously chief information officer for Abaci Investment Management.

Both helped work out some of the portfolios of Greek banks Eurobank and Alpha.

Another HSBC adviser, Johnny Colville, managing director in financial sponsors, has also recently agreed to join Houlihan Lokey.

In addition Thomas Chambers, an associate at HSBC, will move to Houlihan Lokey in London.

Khan and Scharf will manage the growth of this business which helps financial institutions find solutions for non-core illiquid positions.

Both will report to Jeff Hammer and Paul Sanabria, global co-heads of illiquid financial assets. The division will have 18 staff worldwide after these hires. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

