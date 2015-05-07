MOVES-Bothamley takes global helm for HSBC syndicate

LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Adam Bothamley has been appointed as global head of debt syndicate at HSBC, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Bothamley’s appointment follows a reshuffle at the bank last week in which Jean-Marc Mercier, the former head of global debt syndicate, became global co-head of DCM along with Alexi Chan.

Their moves came after Bryan Pascoe, who was sole global head of debt capital markets, was appointed group treasurer.

Bothamley will report to Mercier and retain his existing responsibilities for EMEA debt syndicate, which he took on in 2012. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)