MOVES-HSBC's head of Russia bond origination Averianova leaves
May 20, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-HSBC's head of Russia bond origination Averianova leaves

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - HSBC’s head of bond origination for Russia Maria Averianova has left the bank, according to sources, as the stalled Russian market continues to have an impact on bankers’ jobs.

She is the latest in a string of Russian-focused bankers to leave their positions since that market ground to a halt following sanctions from the West last year.

In March, Sberbank cut four senior capital markets roles in London, including the head of global debt and equity syndicates. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and UBS have also moved Russian-focused bond bankers out of jobs.

Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
