MOVES-HSBC's Pascoe moves to group treasurer from DCM head
April 28, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-HSBC's Pascoe moves to group treasurer from DCM head

Philip Wright

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Bryan Pascoe as group treasurer, effective May 5.

Pascoe is currently global head of debt capital markets, a position he has held since December 2010, prior to which he was global head of syndicate for five years and head of Asian syndicate for five more before that.

He replaces Thierry Roland in the treasurer’s role. Roland will become CEO, global banking and markets, Americas, based in New York, taking over from Patrick Nolan, who is returning to London as vice chairman for banking.

Pascoe’s replacement has yet to be announced, although notification of any consequent appointments is imminent, according to a spokesperson at HSBC. (Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand)

