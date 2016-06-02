MOVES-HSBC appoints George to head EMEA markets

LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Patrick George as head of global markets, EMEA and head of global markets institutional client group, a promotion from his role as global head of equities.

George will report to Thibaut de Roux, head of global markets, and Jose-Luis Guerrero, head of global banking and markets, EMEA. He will also become head of global markets institutional client group, which aims to make various geographies and products work more closely together.

He will remain global head of equities on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

George replaces Niall Cameron who will become head of corporate and institutional digital, which will set digital policies for global banking and markets and commercial banking.

Cameron will be on the executive committee of both divisions and will report jointly to Samir Assaf, chief executive of global banking and markets and Noel Quinn, chief executive of commercial banking.

Cameron joined HSBC in 2010 from trading information provider Markit and has been head of global markets, EMEA, since June 2014. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)