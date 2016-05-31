FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-HSBC names ex-UBS banker as chief operating officer of investment bank
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC names ex-UBS banker as chief operating officer of investment bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - HSBC has named former UBS banker Andre Cronje as chief operating officer for its global banking and markets division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Cronje joins from UBS Investment Bank, the memo said, where he held the same title and managed the bank’s dealings with regulators and cost reduction initiatives globally.

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, is in the midst of a cost-cutting drive to boost profitability and returns to shareholders that could see it cut one in five jobs and shrink its investment bank by a third.

A spokesman for HSBC in London confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.