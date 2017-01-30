MOVES-Ray Doody to join HSBC

Jan 30 (Reuters) - JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is expected leave the firm to take up a senior role in the leveraged finance team at HSBC, a source familiar with the matter said.

His departure from JP Morgan follows a restructuring of the US bank’s EMEA leveraged finance team in October last year.

An internal memo at the time said that Doody, head of acquisition leveraged finance, was exploring other opportunities within the firm after nearly 20 years with the leveraged finance team. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)