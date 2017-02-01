FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC appoints Doody as global head of leveraged & acquisition finance
February 1, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-HSBC appoints Doody as global head of leveraged & acquisition finance

Hannah Brenton

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is leaving the firm to join HSBC as global head of leveraged and acquisition finance, HSBC confirmed on Wednesday.

Doody will take up his role within HSBC's global banking and markets unit in May.

He will be based in London and report to Matthew Westerman and Robin Phillips, co-heads of global banking.

Doody has led JP Morgan's acquisition & leveraged finance business in EMEA since 2008.

He has spent 20 years at JP Morgan and led a number of high-profile deals including ChemChina's purchase of Pirelli, Glazer's acquisition of Manchester United and the financing of the Numericables acquisition of SFR.

His departure from JP Morgan follows a restructuring of the US bank's EMEA leveraged finance team in October last year.

An internal memo at the time said that Doody was exploring other opportunities within the firm. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

