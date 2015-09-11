MOVES-HSBC names two as co-heads of capital financing France

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - HSBC has named Frederic Gabizon, who is head head of European public sector and French debt capital markets, and Philippe Lespagnol, head of asset finance for France, as co-heads of capital financing for the country.

They take up their new roles in addition to their current responsibilities on October 1. In the capital financing role, they will report to Oliver Duff, head of capital financing for Europe, and locally to Xavier Boisseau, deputy head of global banking and markets for France.

For their existing product roles they will continue to report respectively to their product heads. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)