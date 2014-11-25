FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Galligan leaves HSBC after public sector DCM shakeup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Kevin Galligan, head of public sector debt capital markets for North America at HSBC, is to leave after the firm decided to move its public sector DCM presence in New York to London.

One banker at the firm told IFR that Galligan decided to stay in New York because of family reasons and will pursue other opportunities. One other person is affected by the London move - a banker junior to Galligan - but a decision on his fate has not yet been made.

The banker denied the move had anyting to do with costs or cross border regulations. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)

