LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Grainne Molloy is leaving HSBC , where she was a director in loan syndications, after 16 years at the bank.

Charles Bottomley, vice president in HSBC’s loan syndications, leveraged and acquisition finance, will take on Molloy’s responsibilities.

Molloy joined HSBC in 1999 after spending five years working in loan syndications at The Industrial Bank of Japan. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)