MOVES-Hayek to be HSBC's top banker for central banks in Asia Pacific -memo
August 5, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Hayek to be HSBC's top banker for central banks in Asia Pacific -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - HSBC has named former UBS banker Rami Hayek as its most senior investment banker for central banks and currency reserve management clients in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Hayek will, with Michael Bevan, also jointly lead a team of bankers catering to sovereign wealth and public funds in the region, the memo said. Bevan’s appointment was announced last October.

A spokesman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

Hayek joins HSBC from UBS AG, where he managed the Swiss bank’s relationships with top clients in Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
