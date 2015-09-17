FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC's Henderson named DCM deputy head for APAC
September 17, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-HSBC's Henderson named DCM deputy head for APAC

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (IFR) - Sean Henderson has been appointed deputy head of debt capital markets for Asia Pacific at HSBC , according to an internal memo.

Effective late last month, Henderson started reporting functionally to Alexi Chan, global co-head of DCM.

In his new role, Henderson is responsible for DCM teams in Australia, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, as well as overseeing the bank’s DCM business in Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

In addition, Henderson heads capital financing for Singapore and also reports to Guy Harvey-Samuel, CEO of Singapore.

Henderson relocated to Sydney in 2010 to run the bank’s Australian capital financing and debt capital markets platform. From 2005 to 2010, he was head of Asian debt syndicate.

Andrew Duncan has filled Henderson’s previous role as head of debt capital markets for Australia since last month. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
