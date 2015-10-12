FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC rejigs global debt syndicate
October 12, 2015

MOVES-HSBC rejigs global debt syndicate

Helene Durand

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - HSBC has rejigged its debt syndicate with one new hire, while a number of bankers are relocating to various offices across the globe.

The bank has appointed Elena Garcia-Hernandez to work on the corporate and emerging markets desk. She joins from Banca Itau, where she worked on the fixed-income syndicate desk in London focusing on Latin American issuers. She joined Itau in December 2014 from JP Morgan. She will report to Adam Bothamley, global head of debt syndicate.

In an internal move, Agustin Gargallo, a director on the New York syndicate debt covering emerging markets, will relocate to Hong Kong with his appointment effective November 2.

Alison Chan, an associate in London on the EMEA corporate and structured syndicate team, is also relocating to Hong Kong effective October 19. They will both report to Carla Goudge, head of debt syndicate, Asia Pacific.

Justin Cree, an associate on the New York debt syndicate desk, will work alongside Russell Ashcraft on the New York EM syndicate team, reporting to Peter Burger, head of debt syndicate, Americas. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

