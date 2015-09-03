MOVES-HSBC appoints M&A head for MENA region - memo

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has appointed Efe Kapanci as the bank’s head of mergers and acquisitions in the Middle East and North Africa, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Kapanci has been with the bank since 2002 and was previously based in New York, the memo said, adding he would report to Selim Kervanci, head of capital financing for MENA and Turkey, and Stephane Bensoussan, co-head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich)