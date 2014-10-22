FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-HSBC names ex-Goldman banker Kim head of Korea securities unit
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-HSBC names ex-Goldman banker Kim head of Korea securities unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc has named former Goldman Sachs banker Dojin Kim as head of HSBC Securities (Seoul) and head of capital financing for South Korea, the London-based lender said on Wednesday.

Kim will take over HSBC’s securities unit in the country, which includes investment banking services such as mergers advisory and fundraising for Korean companies as well as trading of bonds and shares.

HSBC said in July last year it would close all but one of its retail branches in Korea and exit the wealth management business in the country, amid a wider pullback from foreign banks as costs and competition rise. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.