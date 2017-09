May 5 (IFR) - Cord Kunze has left HSBC where he was a managing director in the equity capital markets team covering Germany and Austria. Kunze had been with the bank for over six years.

He was promoted to managing director in 2012 having joined HSBC in July 2009 alongside Achim Schaecker, the head of ECM for Germany and Austria. Both Schaecker and Kunze spent several years together at Credit Suisse and Dresdner Kleinwort before.

Schaecker remains in position. (Reporting by Owen Wild)