FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-HSBC investment bank vice-chairman Lake to leave -memo
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC investment bank vice-chairman Lake to leave -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Spencer Lake, the vice-chairman of global banking and markets at HSBC, is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Lake has been at HSBC for 10 years, helping to build up the bank's capital markets and investment banking business. He was most recently global head of capital financing, and before that co-head of global markets. He joined the bank in HSBC in 2006 as head of debt capital markets and acquisition finance.

Samir Assaf, chief executive of GBM, as HSBC's investment bank is known, said in a memo to staff that Lake had decided to leave the bank -- but did not give a reason.

HSBC earlier this year hired senior Goldman Sachs banker Matthew Westerman to become co-head of banking. The business was subsequently reorganised, with Lake becoming vice-chairman of GBM, focusing on strategic initiatives. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.