MOVES-HSBC poaches two leveraged finance bankers from Deutsche
October 27, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-HSBC poaches two leveraged finance bankers from Deutsche

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - HSBC has hired two former Deutsche Bank bankers to beef up its Europe, Middle East and Africa leveraged finance team.

Paramvir Sethi is joining corporate high-yield origination, reporting to Jeff Bennett, HSBC’s head of high-yield capital markets EMEA. Sethi was head of emerging market structured finance and leveraged finance at Deutsche Bank.

Camelia Robu will focus on the financial sponsor side of the market, reporting to Graham Tufts, head of leveraged and acquisition finance EMEA. Robu was a director in Deutsche Bank’s leveraged finance origination team.

Robu and Sethi both begin their roles in December and will be based in London.

The hires will bolster HSBC’s high-yield franchise after the departure of Doug Clarisse in April. Clarisse was European head of high-yield capital markets at the bank. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

