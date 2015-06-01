FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2015

MOVES-Brett Matkins joins HSBC's US leveraged finance team

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC said on Monday that Brett Matkins has joined the bank as a managing director in its leveraged and acquisition finance group in North America based in New York.

Matkins joins from RBS where he worked for six years, most recently as the head of high yield bond capital markets for the Americas.

In his new role at HSBC, Matkins will originate and structure leveraged and acquisition financing and will report to Richard Jackson, global head of leveraged & acquisition finance. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
