MOVES: Marrinan to join HSBC as head of credit strategy
September 24, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES: Marrinan to join HSBC as head of credit strategy

Shankar Ramakrishnan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (IFR) - Well-known industry veteran Edward Marrinan will be HSBC’s new head of credit strategy for North America, sources told IFR on Thursday.

Marrinan, who worked for RBS for close to six years as co-head of markets strategy, will move to the new job after a few months of gardening leave.

He has been in the industry for more than 25 years, including a 15-year stint as head of credit strategy at JP Morgan.

He started his career at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in the late 1980s as a sector analyst. HSBC declined to comment. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)

