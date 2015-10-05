MOVES-HSBC names Mazi head of traded credit as Godall exits

LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Mehmet Emin Mazi as global head of traded credit, replacing Asif Godall, who has decided to leave the bank to pursue interests in fund management and technology, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Godall had been with the bank for 17 years and held a number of senior trading roles prior to running the global traded credit business. The memo credited him with growing the credit trading product range to include loans, special situations and financing.

Mazi began his career with HSBC in Turkey in 1995 and worked in a variety of emerging markets roles. For the last nine years, he headed up the EMEA EM business. He was also responsible for the regional markets businesses located across CEEMEA.

In his new role, he will report to Elie El Hayek, global head of fixed income, and continue to be based in London. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)