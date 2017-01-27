REFILE-UPDATE 1-MOVES-Ross, Oram, Colldahl leave HSBC as IB cuts begin

(refiles to change spelling of Oram's first name)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, Luke Oram, a director in the public sector debt business, and FIG DCM director Nils Colldahl are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.

The departures appear to be part of wider changes to its capital markets division. Reuters reported last week that the bank has started cutting around 100 senior jobs in its investment banking division worldwide.

HSBC declined to comment.

Ross had been at HSBC for almost 10 years, joining the bank from Nomura in August 2007 as head of European public sector origination, and becoming global head in 2011.

HSBC's capital markets business has undergone deep changes since the arrival in May 2016 of Matthew Westerman from Goldman Sachs as co-head of banking.

Ross's departure is the most high profile since Spencer Lake left in September 2016 after 10 years at the bank, during which time he oversaw a substantial build out its capital markets business. He was made vice-chairman of global banking and markets after Westerman joined, but was previously global head of capital financing.

Colldahl had been at bank since 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile. His departure follows that of Daniel Shore, who ran the bank's European debt capital markets FIG franchise and left in March 2016.

Ross declined to comment. Oram and Colldahl could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)