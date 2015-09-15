FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC appoints Rafael Moral Santiago as head of securities services, Europe
September 15, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-HSBC appoints Rafael Moral Santiago as head of securities services, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Tuesday it had appointed Rafael Moral Santiago as head of securities services for Europe.

Santiago joins from Deutsche Bank, where he spent 13 years, most recently as global head of investor services, with responsibility for custody and clearing, fund services and securities lending.

Santiago will start his new London-based role on Dec. 1, the bank said in a statement, and will report to Cian Burke, global head of securities services. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
