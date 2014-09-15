FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-MOVES-HSBC's Saudi Arabia investment banking CEO Khoury leaves bank
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 15, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-MOVES-HSBC's Saudi Arabia investment banking CEO Khoury leaves bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies CEO of investment banking business in Saudi Arabia, not country head)

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings’ chief executive of its investment banking business in Saudi Arabia, Walid Khoury, has left the bank, a spokesman for the lender confirmed on Monday.

Nabeel Shoaib, who was deputy CEO and chief operating officer of the business for HSBC in the kingdom, will become acting CEO, the spokesman added. No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.