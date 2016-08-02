MOVES-Senior HSBC debt bankers search new jobs after rejig

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Two senior debt capital markets bankers at HSBC are leaving their roles following a reshuffle within the business, according to sources.

Russell Schofield-Bezer, head of debt capital markets and corporate treasury solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) is looking for a new position within the bank.

He joined HSBC from JP Morgan in 2006 as head of corporate derivatives sales, according to his LinkedIn profile. He became head of EMEA debt capital markets in 2013.

Adil Kurt-Elli, head of Central and Eastern Europe and sub-Saharan Africa debt capital markets, is taking up a position as a managing director within the bank's infrastructure and real estate group. He joined HSBC in 2005 from Linklaters, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Tom Porter, Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand, Steve Slater)