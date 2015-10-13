MOVES-Hutchin Hill says macro portfolio manager Charveriat has left firm

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Portfolio manager Damien Charveriat has left hedge fund firm Hutchin Hill Capital, the company said on Tuesday.

Charveriat, who according to his LinkedIn profile was a macro relative value portfolio manager in London, left on Sept. 30, a filing to the UK’s Companies House showed, after just over three years with the firm,

Charveriat had previously been head of capital markets and risk at Falcon Edge Capital and head of derivatives at Eton Park, his LinkedIn profile showed.

New York-based Hutchin Hill was set up by ex-SAC Capital employee Neil Chriss. Its $4.3 billion Hutchin Hill Diversified Alpha Master Fund was flat year to date, performance data seen by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)