MOVES-Jakubowski named risk officer at Hypo Alpe Adria
August 26, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Jakubowski named risk officer at Hypo Alpe Adria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International on Tuesday named veteran German banker Rainer Jakubowski as its chief risk officer, a significant role as it winds down billions of euros in assets.

Jakubowski, 58, will take on the job, which has been vacant since the end of February, from mid-September, the bank said in a statement.

Jakubowski, a lawyer, had worked at Deutsche Bank , Dresdner Bank and Commerzbank in various functions, primarily risk management. He was chief risk officer at Deutsche Schiffsbank until it merged with Commerzbank, Hypo said.

Austria is breaking up Hypo, which it had to nationalise in 2009, and shifting 18 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of assets into a “bad bank” while selling off its Balkans network.

1 US dollar = 0.7573 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Baird

