MOVES-ICAP recruits Bragg for fixed income product initiatives
May 27, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-ICAP recruits Bragg for fixed income product initiatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - ICAP has recruited Ted Bragg as a senior vice president within the firm’s fixed income product initiatives business, where he will be responsible for creating and developing new hybrid fixed income products for the broker’s US-based global broking group.

Bragg brings 29 years of experience in the financial markets in trading, management and product areas. Most recently, he was at BNY Mellon, but has also worked at Pershing, eSpeed, Fidelity Capital Markets, Lehman Brothers and Barclays. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

