a year ago
MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank names Khanna head of advisory
September 1, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

MOVES-ICBC Standard Bank names Khanna head of advisory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - ICBC Standard Bank has hired former Credit Suisse banker Vikram Khanna as head of advisory as part of plans to broaden its global advisory services, especially for Chinese corporates.

Khanna has been tasked with developing and leading the bank's mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and debt advisory businesses to serve growing demand from clients, the bank said in a statement on Thursday

He will report to Xu Jinlei, head of coverage.

Khanna has almost 20 years of experience in advisory roles. He was a director in global industrials and energy at Credit Suisse in London before establishing his own advisory practice.

ICBC Standard Bank specialises in commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities and was formed in February 2015 when China's ICBC bought a 60% stake in Standard Bank's London-based global markets business. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)

