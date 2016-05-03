FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gargiulo joins ICBC Standard Bank
#Financials
May 3, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Gargiulo joins ICBC Standard Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - ICBC Standard Bank has appointed Stephen Gargiulo as head of corporate and bank sales. He will also have responsibility for financing solutions.

Gargiulo was previously head of sales at RBS in charge of a team targeting Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has also worked at Lehman Brothers and Barclays.

In his new role he will lead the corporate, FIG and SSA sales globally across all products across the banks’ secondary market business in fixed income, currencies and equities.

He reports to Guido Haller, head of financial markets. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

