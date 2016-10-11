FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-Mattar named head of illiquids at ICBC Standard
October 11, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Mattar named head of illiquids at ICBC Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Juliano Mattar has been appointed as head of investor sales for illiquid credit and local markets at Chinese-African lender ICBC Standard Bank.

He reports to Guido Haller, head of financial markets, and starts immediately.

He will help develop and distribute illiquid credit instruments in both the primary and secondary markets. He will also do this for emerging market rates and FX products.

Mattar has worked for UBS, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank during his career. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
