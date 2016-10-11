MOVES-Mattar named head of illiquids at ICBC Standard

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Juliano Mattar has been appointed as head of investor sales for illiquid credit and local markets at Chinese-African lender ICBC Standard Bank.

He reports to Guido Haller, head of financial markets, and starts immediately.

He will help develop and distribute illiquid credit instruments in both the primary and secondary markets. He will also do this for emerging market rates and FX products.

Mattar has worked for UBS, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank during his career. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)