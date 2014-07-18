FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ICE swap trading facility president Peter Barsoom to resign -Bloomberg
July 18, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-ICE swap trading facility president Peter Barsoom to resign -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Peter Barsoom, president of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s (ICE) swap trading service, will leave by August-end, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo.

Barsoom, 43, has been part of the development of ICE's futures contracts on credit-default swaps and its swap execution facility, ICE Swap Trade LLC, according to the report. (bloom.bg/1kDnK4Z)

Chris Edmonds, ICE’s senior vice president for financial markets, did not mention in the memo to the staff whether Barsoom was joining another company, the report said.

ICE declined to comment on the departure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
