MOVES-BCS Financial, Mayfair Capital, CR Investment, Goldman Sachs

(Adds TriArtisan Capital Partners LLC, Cambridge Associates)

July 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BCS FINANCIAL GROUP

The Russian brokerage said it appointed Matthieu Ressencourt as managing director and head of equity derivatives trading in London.

CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES

The institutional investment adviser said it appointed Alex Koriath head of its UK pension practice.

The firm’s UK pension practice serves UK corporate, government and public pension entities.

Koriath previously worked at KPMG’s investment advisory team in London as director and head of fiduciary management advisory services and head of manager research.

TRIARTISAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The merchant banking arm of Morgan Joseph TriArtisan LLC, appointed Scott Lemone as head of retail investment.

Lemone, who has over 25 years of experience, has previously worked with Merrill Lynch and was most recently head of retailing group at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

TriArtisan Capital Partners invested in TGI Friday‘s, the global casual dining company, in May.

MAYFAIR CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK real estate investment manager appointed Jonathan Gibbon as investment director.

CR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The European financial advisory firm said it appointed Andreas Costa associate director.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The investment banking firm has appointed Tim Leissner as chairman of Southeast Asia, in an effort to strengthen the firm’s investment banking client relationships in the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION (ISDA)

The global derivatives trade group said it appointed leading U.S. regulator Scott O‘Malia as chief executive.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The banking and financial services company said it named Brett Krause to head its locally incorporated bank in China as it rebuilds its leadership team in the country.

MORGAN STANLEY

Susan Smith Ellis has left Morgan Stanley nine months after becoming the chief marketing officer of the Wall Street bank, a spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

BTG PACTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

David Herzberg, global head of equities at the asset manager, has left the Brazilian firm after almost three years on the job, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank hired a new sector head to grow its America’s power investment banking practice, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)